LSU begins search for next men’s basketball coach

LSU will immediately begin looking for a new men’s basketball coach after firing head coach Johnny Jones today.

As The Associated Press reports, LSU director of athletics Joe Alleva announced Jones’ firing earlier today, bringing to an end the coach’s five-season career with the university.

“We will have to take some time in our search,” Alleva says. “Most of the coaches we are considering will be in postseason play. We will do our diligence and talk to agents. We want to be in the NCAA Tournament and the postseason on a regular basis.”

The Tigers completed their worst season in 50 years Wednesday with a 79-52 loss to Mississippi State in a first-round game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament. LSU finished 10-21 overall, including a 2-16 conference mark.

“This is the worst part of the job particularly when the coach is a friend and a great LSU person. But it is all about championships and excellence, and we were not going in that direction,” Alleva says.

Jones won at least 19 games and never had a losing record in the SEC in each of his first four seasons. However, the results began to dip at the end of last season. The Tigers lost six of their final 10 games against SEC teams. Then, Jones decided not to have LSU participate in the NIT, or National Invitation Tournament.

Alleva today also announced the firing of Jones’ assistants, Robert Kirby, Brendan Suhr and Randy Livingston. Deputy director of athletics Eddie Nunez will be in charge of the basketball program until a new coach is hired.

