LSU AgCenter workshops to help Louisiana producers market their products

The LSU AgCenter will conduct a series of free workshops across the state to teach small- to medium-scale farmers, fishermen and others on how to establish a business strategy and effectively market their products to restaurants, schools, grocers and wholesalers.

The MarketReady workshops will be held across the state this spring and summer. There is no cost to attend, but participants must register. Registration is now open for the April 18 workshop in Baton Rouge.

“This forum is a great opportunity for new producers to make their next step into the market and onto the shelves as well as giving established producers the chance to make additional connections with other buyers,” LSU AgCenter Extension Associate Alessandro Holzapfel says in a statement. “It is structured to help producers achieve inside access to buyers and the information they share about their markets.”

Many farmers are hesitant or unprepared to meet the requirements buyers from local restaurants, schools, and grocery, wholesale and retail businesses have for their suppliers, Holzapfel says. The workshops address issues like food safety, insurance, product quality and traceability risks.

Producers also will learn how to succeed in today’s market, get useful information on key business functions and network with industry professionals.

“Last year’s training series allowed producers to, on average, gain two new commercial sales contacts and increase sales by $24,320,” Holzapfel says. “Two-thirds of participants stated that they increased or broadened their knowledge, skills and attitude about sustainable agriculture topics, practices, strategies and approaches,”

The training is based on best business practices identified by buyers. The one-day workshops will begin at 8:30 a.m. and conclude at 2:30 p.m. Along with the April 18 in Baton Rouge, workshops will be held on May 22 in Oak Grove, May 24 in Shreveport, June 12 in Alexandria, June 13 in Lafayette, June 20 in Lake Charles, June 21 in Hammond and July 10 in New Orleans.

