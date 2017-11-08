Lower than expected sales leads Street Breads to close Bluebonnet restaurant

Street Breads has closed its Bluebonnet Boulevard location because sales weren’t meeting expectations, says owner Josh Priola.

“Our location at Perkins Road and Lake Charles have exceeded all of our expectations. And this one at Bluebonnet just didn’t quite,” Priola says. “You live and you learn.”

Priola opened the 1,600-square-foot location next to Albasha restaurant in a strip mall near Interstate 10 about a year ago. He closed the restaurant last Wednesday.

But Priola—who opened his first sandwich shop in Lake Charles in 2010 and expanded to Baton Rouge in late 2012—says he’s not letting the Bluebonnet closure dampen his plans for further expansion. In the coming weeks he hopes to make announcements on a new partnership and expansion, but declined to offer more details this afternoon.

Street Breads offers gourmet sandwiches, salads and pizza, among other menu items. Along with the original Lake Charles location, the Street Breads near the Perkins Road overpass remains open.

—Sam Karlin