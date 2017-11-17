Low turnout expected for Saturday elections

Louisiana voters will settle the runoff in the state treasurer race on Saturday. Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m., though turnout is expected to be low—at approximately 13%.

Republican John Schroder, a former legislator from St. Tammany Parish, and Democrat Derrick Edwards, a New Orleans attorney, are competing for the seat, which became open after former treasurer John Kennedy won election to the U.S. Senate last year. Ron Henson, Kennedy’s top assistant, has filled the post it the interim. It’s the only statewide race on the ballot.

“I’m strongly urging voters in Louisiana to get out and cast a ballot in this important statewide election,” Secretary of State Tom Schedler says in a statement. “The office of treasurer is critical to our state’s financial stability and choosing a statewide elected official is something we should all weigh in on by voting.”

Locally, voters in East Baton Rouge Parish—with the exception of those living in Baker, Central, or Zachary, or within the boundaries of the Baton Rouge North Economic Development District—also will decide whether to increase the parish’s hotel occupancy tax from 14% to 16%.

The tax, if approved, would generate about $2.6 million per year and be evenly split between Visit Baton Rouge for tourism marketing and the Raising Cane’s River Center for renovations. A similar tax effort failed last year.

Also, some East Baton Rouge voters will help decide several millages and tax renewals as well as a race for City Court judge. In addition to the treasurer race, Ascension Parish voters also will decide a proposed change to the parish’s home rule charter. Millages and tax renewals also will appear some ballots of Livingston Parish.

