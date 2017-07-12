Louisiana’s wetlands losses are slowing

Louisiana’s rate of coastal land loss has slowed down in recent years, likely because of a lack of major hurricanes along with conservation efforts, the U.S. Geological Survey says.

In a report on Louisiana’s coast, the USGS says land loss has slowed since its peak in the 1970s, and has slowed even further since 2010.

“The lack of a major hurricane strike since 2008 is probably the main reason we’ve seen a decrease in the rate of land loss,” says USGS research geographer Brady Couvillion in a statement. ““The most recent observations are promising, but it is not clear that they will persist. Coastal wetland change is a long-term process.”

Still, the land loss over the past several decades is drastic. Coastal parishes have lost more than 2,000 square miles of land from 1932 to 2016. And, as the report notes, coastal wetlands are key hurricane buffers and supports around 30% of the country’s commercial fishing catch and several shipping ports. Plus, around one-fifth of the nation’s oil and gas is pumped or transported through coastal wetlands.

But the study suggests coastal restoration work, which has been ongoing by state and local officials, helped slow down land loss.

Over the past 200 years, coastal erosion has eaten up half of the wetlands in the U.S., including 25% of Louisiana’s. The state’s wetlands are vulnerable to a host of factors, including sea-level rise, subsidence and erosion from storms.

The state has committed to a coastal master plan that includes $50 billion in restoration and protection projects over the next 50 years, but work has been off to a slow start as officials navigate a web of federal rules for obtaining permits. And the USGS scientists warn the problem has not gone away.

“A major hurricane impact could quickly change the trajectory of the rates,” the study’s authors wrote. “Sea-level rise is projected to increase at an exponential rate, and that would also expedite the rate of wetland loss.”

—Sam Karlin