Louisiana’s personal income growth short of national rate since recession
Louisiana’s personal income growth has slightly underperformed national growth since the recession, according to a new report from Pew Charitable Trusts.
In the U.S., personal income has grown at a rate of 1.6% per year from the fourth quarter of 2007 through the second quarter of this year, which is a lower rate than the historical pace.
Louisiana’s incomes grew at an even slower pace, at 1% over the same time period. Incomes dropped in the Bayou State in 2016, the report says, as the energy, farm and manufacturing sectors took a hit.
“One of the longest U.S. economic expansions has lifted personal income in all states above pre-recession levels,” reads the report. “But growth has varied, ranging from a constant annual rate of 0.6 percent in Connecticut to 4 percent in North Dakota.”
Other states with the highest growth in personal income since the recession include Texas, Utah, Colorado and Washington.
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!