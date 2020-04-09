Louisiana’s economy post-coronavirus: US Sen. John Kennedy, economist Loren Scott will share their insights during next ‘Business Report’ webcast

While Louisiana’s economy certainly wasn’t hitting on all cylinders prior to the coronavirus, mitigating the pandemic has seemingly ground business to a halt around the state. But what are the facts when it comes to the health of the economy and, perhaps more importantly, what’s the economic outlook for Baton Rouge and Louisiana as we move into the new normal?

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy and economist Loren Scott will provide their insights and answers to those questions during the next Business Report webcast via Zoom on Wednesday, April 15, at 8:30 a.m. Kennedy serves on the appropriations, banking, housing and urban affairs, budget, judiciary and small business and entrepreneurship committees in the Senate. Scott is the president of his eponymous economic consulting and public speaking firm and is widely respected as one of Louisiana’s most knowledgeable economists.

"Business Report webcast: Discussing Louisiana's economic future post-COVID-19, with Loren Scott and U.S. Sen. John Kennedy," is a free event sponsored by the Port of Greater Baton Rouge.

