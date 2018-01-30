Louisiana’s CenturyLink is technology quarterback for Super Bowl LII

Editor’s note: This story has been updated since its original publication to reflect that the Philadelphia Eagles are playing the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. Daily Report regrets this error.

Louisiana-based CenturyLink has a key role in Super Bowl LII, responsible for technology necessary to bring the game to fans in the stands and around the world on television. This, according to The News-Star, includes everything during Sunday’s matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium from the jumbotron and WiFi to streaming the video to TV networks around the world.

“It’s been an extremely exciting project,” Jesse Sullivan, CenturyLink’s director of Smart Solutions, says. “The biggest thing now is getting everything perfect for Super Bowl Sunday.”

The project is comprehensive. And CenturyLink doesn’t want a repeat of Super Bowl XLVII, when the power outage at the Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans interrupted the game between the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers.

“We don’t want the lights to go out,” Sullivan says.

CenturyLink is a founding partner of U.S. Bank Stadium, and has designed and implemented the technology package at the stadium. CenturyLink is one of Louisiana’s largest employers with 2,700 workers and has an annual payroll exceeding $200 million.

The New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles will face off in the Super Bowl.

