Louisiana’s ‘best’ city to live is Youngsville

There are nearly 20,000 villages, towns and cities across the 50 states, and not all of them are equally conducive to the well-being of those who live there.



While quality of life is subject to a range of factors, the local community and environment can also have a meaningful impact. As USA Today reports, 24/7 Wall St. created a weighted index of over two dozen measures to identify the best city to live in each state.

Here, in Louisiana, the index says the best place to live is Youngsville, a city of some 11,000 located about 10 miles south of Lafayette.

The typical Youngsville household earns about $95,000 a year and just 5.5% of the population live in poverty. Statewide, annual household income is below $46,000 and nearly one in five residents live in poverty. A dollar also goes farther in Youngsville, with the cost of goods and services running about 7% below the national average.

