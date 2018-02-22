Louisianans favor comprehensive legislation expanding net neutrality, consumer rights

Registered voters in Louisiana overwhelmingly favor comprehensive legislation that protects their internet activity, puts the tenants of net neutrality into law and ensures that all internet service providers are treated fairly, a newly released survey from the right-leaning Center for Individual Freedom in Alexandria, Virginia, says.

Louisiana pollsters Bernie Pinsonat of Baton Rouge and BDPC LLC of New Orleans conducted the telephone survey of 500 likely voters on Feb. 1-4 on behalf of the center to understand public interest and concerns about internet-related issues in Louisiana.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4%.

Access to the internet and transparency were of the highest concerns to respondents, with 92% supporting—to some degree—ISPs using plain language to accurately disclose relevant pricing and performance information about their networks.

Additionally, 95% of respondents said they want ISPs, social media sites and search engines to follow the same rules to protect customer privacy and data. And 91% said they want the freedom to use the apps and personal devices of their choosing.

When asked if they prefer Congress to reinstate the Obama-era net neutrality rules, officially set to end April 23, or new legislation that’s more comprehensive and consumer focused, respondents chose the latter by a 64% to 11% margin.

“While Louisiana voters may think net neutrality is important, their concerns about privacy, censorship and trust on the internet go beyond what their internet service providers do,” a commentary on the survey says. “Voters feel strongly that all internet companies—internet service providers, search engines and social media companies – should be governed by the same consumer protection rules.”

Read the full commentary.