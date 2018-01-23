Louisiana unveils new tourism marketing strategy: ‘Feed Your Soul’

Seeking to further capitalize on Louisiana’s internationally regarded food, music, history and culture, state tourism officials today announced a new marketing strategy emphasizing Louisiana isn’t just a place to visit, but to experience.

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser announced the Louisiana: Feed Your Soul marketing strategy at the Louisiana Travel Promotion Association’s Annual Meeting in Lafayette.

“This new brand will offer travelers a new outlook—that you may come to Louisiana hungry, but you’ll leave with your soul full of all the rewarding experiences we offer,” Nungesser says in a statement.

The strategy kicks off on Mardi Gras Day, with food trucks serving king cakes and handing out beads and cups at high-traffic locations in Atlanta, Houston, Dallas and Washington, D.C. It replaces the state’s previous brand, Pick Your Passion, which tourism officials say failed to resonate with tourists.

The new branding strategy was created after six months of research, testing and analysis led by Miles Partnership, a strategic marketing company focused exclusively on travel and tourism.

The process began with a study of Louisiana’s image and included an online survey as well as focus groups in Dallas, Atlanta, Denver and Toronto to gain an understanding of how Louisiana is perceived.