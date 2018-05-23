Louisiana Technology Park seeking entrepreneurs for PitchBR

The Louisiana Technology Park is looking for business owners to pitch their ideas Shark Tank-style at its PitchBR event on June 7.

Participants, according to a news release, deliver an elevator speech to a panel of entrepreneurs for the opportunity to win $1,000. The event gives entrepreneurs, even the ones who don’t win, an opportunity to enhance their brand through presentation and exposure.



Pitchers also get feedback from the panelists and audience, coaching from prominent business consultants and connections to non-funding resources, like professional services donors.



Interested individuals or companies can visit PitchBR.org and click “Apply to Pitch” to submit a proposal online. The submission deadline June 5. The PitchBR event starts at 5 p.m. June 7 at Kean Miller.