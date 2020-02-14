Louisiana still lags regardless of unemployment definition 

There’s more than one way to measure unemployment in Louisiana, according to a new report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Yet all six measurements show the state still lags the national average.

The BLS released a report earlier this month breaking down the six ways of measuring labor underutilization in the state. The variations range from the broad—all unemployed, plus those working part-time for economic reasons and those marginally in the labor force—to the very refined—those who have been unemployed for 15 weeks or longer.

Under the broadest definition, called U6, Louisiana had an 8.6% unemployment rate in 2019, far higher than the national rate of 7.2%.

Stanley Suchman, assistant commissioner for regional operations with the BLS, says in the report that the six alternative measures of labor underutilization in Louisiana “were not statistically different from the rates recorded a year ago.”

All six metrics in Louisiana were higher than national rates. Yet nationally, all six rates also reported significant year-over-year declines.

The most often-cited definition of unemployment is U3, which includes those who are unemployed, available to work and have actively sought a job in the past four weeks. Under that scope, Louisiana saw 4.8% unemployment last year, or 100,400 residents, more than one whole percentage point above the national average of 3.7%.

Another 54,400 residents were employed part time for economic reasons, either they were unable to find a full-time job or because of slack business conditions. An estimated 28,700 people were marginally tied to the labor force, having looked for a job in the past 12 months, but not in the last four weeks. That includes 10,800 discouraged workers, who are no longer looking for jobs because they think none is available. See the data.