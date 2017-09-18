Louisiana stands to lose if Cassidy, Graham health care bill passes

Louisiana would lose more than a $1 billion in federal health care funding by 2026 if Sens. Bill Cassidy’s and Lindsey Graham’s Affordable Care Act replacement plan passes, according to an Axios story.

The loss of federal dollars—especially in red states that expanded Medicaid—is one of the many reasons there’s skepticism in Washington D.C. that Cassidy and Graham’s bill can pass.

Many of the states that would lose money are primarily represented by senate Republicans. Cassidy and Graham’s bill gives block grants to states, which would have leeway on how to spend the money.

Axios created a map showing how Graham and Cassidy’s proposal redistribute federal dollars among states.

See the full story.