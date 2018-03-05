Louisiana slips four spots to No. 8 on ‘Site Selection’ ranking of states with most new, expanded facilities

Louisiana tumbled four spots to No. 8 on Site Selection magazine’s latest annual ranking of states with the most new and expanded facility projects per capita.

The magazine released the 2017 Governor’s Cup rankings today, noting that Louisiana had 115 new and expansion projects, or 22 per 1 million people last year. By region, Louisiana is No. 2—a spot it held last year. The state also slipped one spot to No. 4 in the regional rankings for the total number of projects.

Baton Rouge, meanwhile, is No. 6 among metro areas with populations between 200,000 and 1 million for new and expanded facilities.

The Governor’s Cup measures the number of significant business development projects a state lands in a given calendar year. Despite the state’s fall in the rankings, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a press release today touting Louisiana’s position among the nation’s top ten states.

“Today’s ranking in the Site Selection Governor’s Cup is confirmation of what we’ve always known: Louisiana is, and will always be, a welcoming, ideal location for new investment, and we remain poised and ready to compete for new projects,” the governor says. “Louisiana’s Top 10 ranking affirms we are on the right track to create a strong business climate for new investments, new jobs for our people, and stronger communities for Louisiana families.”

The governor’s office notes the ranking includes major business development projects Louisiana successfully recruited last year, including DXC Technology, which is planning a 2,000-job Digital Transformation Center in New Orleans. He also points to Wanhua Chemical Group of China, which selected Louisiana for a $1.12 billion polyurethanes plant. Louisiana has attracted $178.8 billion in active capital investment projects since 2012, the governor’s office says.

Sitting at the top of Site Selection’s 2017 rankings are Texas and Nebraska.

See the full rankings.