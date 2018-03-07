Louisiana Sheriffs’ Pension and Relief Fund files securities fraud suit against Intel

The Louisiana Sheriffs’ Pension and Relief Fund has filed a class action securities fraud lawsuit against the Intel Corporation, alleging the company misrepresented to investors the performance and security of its processors.

Intel, which makes computer processors, allegedly told investors its chips were based on a secure architecture and outperformed its competitors’ products, according to New York law firm Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann of New York, which announced this suit and represents the fund.

The suit notes that several news outlets reported Intel’s chips were subject to major security vulnerabilities, allowing hackers to access users’ most personal information, and fixing the flaws will significantly impair chip performance.

When the flaws were revealed, the price of the Intel’s stock declined approximately 5%. The fund had $3 billion in assets as of June 30, 2016, and says it suffered losses as a result of the drop in Intel stock. The Louisiana Sheriffs’ Pension and Relief Fund is a defined benefit, government retirement plan that provides retirement and disability benefits to 25,000 active and retired sheriff’s office employees throughout Louisiana.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in a California federal court and asserts the claims were made between Oct. 27 and Jan. 4.

