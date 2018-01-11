Louisiana senator wants to change how TOPS is awarded to students

The Louisiana lawmaker leading a study of the state’s TOPS college tuition scholarship program is recommending a rewrite of how awards are doled out to students.

Sen. Dan “Blade” Morrish, a Jennings Republican, wants to lessen the amount of tuition covered for students who reach the basic award level for a four-year college, giving them a flat $4,000 payment for the year.

He’s proposing to increase payments to higher-performing students.

Morrish offered the idea today to a legislative task force reviewing the TOPS program amid cost concerns. The program is expected to cost $291 million this school year. The task force will determine at another meeting whether to recommend Morrish’s proposal to state lawmakers.

The suggestion would require a change in state law, and it wouldn’t impact students currently receiving TOPS awards. It’s estimated to save about $20 million a year.