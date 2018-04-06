Louisiana Senate committee defers bill to oust state education superintendent John White

The Senate Education Committee on Thursday refused to approve a bill that would have forced Louisiana Superintendent of Education John White out of office, the USA Today Network of Louisiana reports.

The proposed bill was authored by Sen. John Milkovich, D-Shreveport, who has been a part of previous efforts to oust White. Under current Louisiana law, the superintendent of education is appointed by the State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and serves for the duration of the board’s term.

The BESE board is re-elected every four years, and a two-thirds vote is required for the board to approve the superintendent. Once approved by BESE, the Louisiana Senate must confirm the superintendent’s appointment.

White was appointed by BESE in January 2012. He did not receive the eight votes he would need in 2016 to be favorably reappointment. But because there also has not been enough votes on the board to dismiss White from the post, he has been shifted to a month-to-month contract.

Milkovich’s bill added that the superintendent may not serve beyond the second regular session after the board that appointed him left office, unless reappointed by the Senate. If the Senate chose not to reappoint the superintendent, then the seat would become vacant.

