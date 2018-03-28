Louisiana Senate agrees to boost civil penalties for hazing deaths

People filing civil lawsuits in Louisiana when someone dies from hazing could be in line for higher penalty payments, under a bill that won easy passage in the state Senate.

Senators voted 28-3 today for Sen. Dan Claitor’s bill, which came in the aftermath of an LSU student dying after allegedly being subjected to a hazing ritual.

The Baton Rouge Republican’s proposal would allow those who file the civil lawsuits to claim additional legal damages if a hazing death is determined to be caused by reckless disregard for the victim’s safety—even if the person being sued wasn’t criminally prosecuted.

LSU student Maxwell Gruver’s death prompted several hazing-related bills this session, including one awaiting House floor debate to make hazing that kills someone a felony crime.