Louisiana Senate agrees to boost civil penalties for hazing deaths

The Associated Press
March 28, 2018

People filing civil lawsuits in Louisiana when someone dies from hazing could be in line for higher penalty payments, under a bill that won easy passage in the state Senate.

Senators voted 28-3 today for Sen. Dan Claitor’s bill, which came in the aftermath of an LSU student dying after allegedly being subjected to a hazing ritual.

The Baton Rouge Republican’s proposal would allow those who file the civil lawsuits to claim additional legal damages if a hazing death is determined to be caused by reckless disregard for the victim’s safety—even if the person being sued wasn’t criminally prosecuted.

LSU student Maxwell Gruver’s death prompted several hazing-related bills this session, including one awaiting House floor debate to make hazing that kills someone a felony crime.

