Good jobs that don’t require college degrees on the rise in Louisiana

You can still find a “good” job in Louisiana even if you don’t have a college degree, according to a new report from Georgetown University’s Center of Education and Workforce.

Louisiana is among 23 states where the number of good jobs for workers without a bachelor’s degree increased between 1991 and 2015, the report says. The state added 43,000 “good” blue-collar jobs during that period and 111,000 “good” skilled-services jobs that did not require a four-year degree.

A “good job” is defined as one that offers full-time employment and pays workers under the age of 45 a minimum of $35,000 per year and workers age 45 and older $45,000 annually.

About 1.2 million workers in Louisiana—the bulk of the state’s workforce pool, according to 2013-2015 U.S. Census Bureau data—did not have a four-year college degree, the center says. Of that number, 435,000 workers had a good job that paid a minimum of $60,000 in 2015.

Most of the state’s non-BA workers with good jobs only had a high school education or less, according to the report. Still, even with a good job, they earned median pay in the range of $56,000 to $61,000—about twice as much as the median earnings of non-BA workers without good jobs.

Still, education matters, the report says. Workers with some college or an associate’s degree earned a median of salary $60,000 for “good” jobs. And Louisiana workers with a bachelor’s degree earned even more—about $65,000 for “good” jobs.

Manufacturing, construction, natural resources, transportation and utilities and health services were the top industries for non-BA workers in Louisiana.

See the full report and check out the center’s analysis on Louisiana’s pool of jobs that don’t require college degrees. (Link to graphic in wordpress)

—Alexandria Burris