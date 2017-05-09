Louisiana rises four spots to No. 33 in annual CEO ranking of best states for business

Reversing a big decline last year, Louisiana has risen four spots to No. 33 in the latest annual ranking of the best states for business by Chief Executive magazine, released today.

Now in its 13th year, the magazine compiles the rankings by interviewing CEOs from across the country. Louisiana rose as high as No. 7 in the rankings just two years ago, but fell 30 spots to No. 37 in 2016 due in large part to the $2 billion budget shortfall the state was facing at the time, the magazine says. Louisiana was among the biggest gainers on this year’s rankings.

Along with the overall ranking, Louisiana ranks No. 33 for taxes and regulation (down two spots from last year); No. 41 for living environment (up five spots); and No. 46 for workforce quality (unchanged).

The top five states in this year’s rankings are Texas, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Indiana. See the full rankings.

Last week, Site Selection magazine ranked Louisiana as the 10th best state in the nation for economic development initiatives.

