Louisiana Republicans expected to float cost-saving budget proposals

Republican lawmakers are expected to offer several cost-saving proposals today, identifying areas were Louisiana could possibly save money, The Manship News Service reports.

Uncertain is whether the proposals will break a stalemate with Gov. John Bel Edwards and jumpstart talks that could lead to the governor calling a special legislative session in February to address the state’s looming $1 billion budget shortfall.

Edwards’ deputy chief of staff, Richard Carbo, says House Speaker Taylor Barras told the governor’s chief of staff, Mark Cooper, about the GOP’s plans.

Few details have trickled out about what the Republicans are considering, but Carbo says he expects the proposals to include the creation of a government spending website and a requirement for Medicaid recipients to work and make copays for medical visits.

