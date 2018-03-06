Trump’s proposed steel, aluminum tariffs will impact Louisiana

Louisiana, which ranked second last year among states with the biggest share of steel and aluminum imports, would be disproportionately impacted by tariffs imposed on the metals, according to a new analysis conducted for MarketWatch.

The Brookings Institute conducted the analysis, examining state-level employment for industry groups connected to the trade of the commodities. President Donald Trump said he intends to impose a 25% tariff on imported steel and 10% tariff on aluminum.

But if the price of those metals rise, experts fear the industries and companies relying on them to manufacture products could suffer.

About 1,966 jobs in Louisiana are directly tied to steel and aluminum production, with another 90,758 employed in industries that use the metals.

Missouri is No. 1 in the ranking.

Read more.