Is Louisiana one of the worst states to live? CNBC thinks so

Louisiana is at the bottom of another list—again.

The state checks in as second-worst on CNBC’s list of America’s 10 Worst States to Live, ranking only ahead of Alabama.

Largely a quality of life ranking—the list is part of CNBC’s annual America’s Top States for Business study—the “worst states” list is based on overall livability metrics—like crime, health, attractions and air quality, among others.

One reason for Louisiana’s lowly ranking: crime in New Orleans. The city logged 175 murders last year, the most since 2012, CNBC notes.

“Heavenly beignets, deep-fried with a generous topping of powdered sugar. An oyster po’ boy dressed with lots of mayo. Crawfish étouffée with buttery sauce, and rich bananas Foster for dessert. Okay, those are some of the good things about Louisiana’s quality of life. But they also explain why this is America’s fattest state,” CNBC writes. “It is also among the most dangerous, with the nation’s highest murder rate.”

Louisiana only scored 87 out of 300 points in the quality of life category.

On CNBC’s overall America’s Top States for Business ranking, Louisiana is No. 44, largely due to poor education and tax systems.

