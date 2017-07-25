Louisiana Offshore Oil Port wants to export crude

The Louisiana Offshore Oil Port, the largest privately owned crude terminal in the United States, is pursuing contracts to export crude from its U.S. Gulf Coast facility, the company says.

As Reuters reports, LOOP typically has taken imported oil at the facility, south of Grand Isle, and the new services would be its first for exports. The services could be available by early 2018, LOOP says.

The facility would have capacity to load Very Large Crude Carriers, the largest oil tankers, which can ship some 2 million barrels of oil.

The service would provide connectivity from LOOP’s Clovelly Hub in Louisiana to its deepwater port 17 miles offshore in Port Fourchon.

