Louisiana officials want to certify, partner with Cajun Navy

State officials are working on legislation that would establish credibility for the Cajun Navy and effectively partner with the citizen group, which has gained national attention for its disaster response efforts in Louisiana and elsewhere in recent years.

James Waskom, director of the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, said his agency has already met with one faction of the Cajun Navy in what he calls the “infant stages” of partnering with the group. GOHSEP will draft legislation for the upcoming session, but Waskom said he doesn’t have a sponsor lined up yet.

A lawmaker’s effort last year to pass legislation certifying the group swiftly drew the ire of some members of the Cajun Navy who saw it as regulating an already-effective group. Waskom, speaking at the Press Club of Baton Rouge today, pitched the legislation as a “partnership” with the group that will make sure the state doesn’t send its resources to places the Cajun Navy is already helping out.

“It’s frustrating when we send first responders to places where people are already there,” Waskom said. “They’re not going away, so we figured we might as well partner with them.”

It’s still unclear what the final bill will look like, but Waskom said he plans to meet with several more factions of the Cajun Navy to see what training they want and how to best communicate with the group during disasters. The state could also end up sending some of its resources and equipment to the citizen crews, and CPR and boating safety classes, among other certifications, could be required for Cajun Navy members. GOHSEP officials say the Cajun Navy initially approached them about getting different certifications.

“As government, we can never be as fast as you, as neighbors, as citizens,” Waskom said. “If we have a major disaster like (Hurricane) Harvey, we don’t have the assets to deal with it.”

—Sam Karlin