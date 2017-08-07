Louisiana has nation’s second-highest car insurance rates, report says

Louisiana is the second-most expensive state to buy car insurance, according to a new study, a jump from fourth place over the last two years.

The average annual premium in the Bayou State is $1,921, 46% higher than the national average, and second to only Michigan, where drivers, on average, pay $2,394.

The figures come from Insure.com, which for four straight years has found Michigan has the highest car insurance costs.

Louisiana held the title of most expensive state for three consecutive years beginning in 2010.

And, like Michigan, Louisiana has a higher-than-average number of uninsured drivers on the road—almost 14% of motorists here don’t have insurance, and a large share of drivers with insurance have a “bare-bones” policy, the report says.

Litigation, cheap gasoline and distracted drivers are among the factors driving up Louisiana’s auto insurance costs.

