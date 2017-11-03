Louisiana man gets 13 years for $8.2M investment scheme

A former investment advisor has been sentenced to more than 13 years in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining $8.2 million from 30 investors.

Bryan Lee Addington, 56, of Ethel, was sentenced on Wednesday and has been ordered to pay roughly $5.4 million in restitution to victims of his investment scheme. U.S. District Judge James Brady also sentenced Addington to serve three-years of supervised release once he leaves prison.

In March, Addington—who was a registered broker with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, a Washington, D.C.-based organization dedicated to market integrity and investor protection—pleaded guilty to mail fraud and aggravated identity theft, admitting that he carried out a multi-million dollar investment fraud scheme from January 2010 until April 2016.

Addington admitted that he failed to invest victim funds as promised, spending them instead on personal expenses, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says in a news release. He also confessed to sending investors false account statements, addressed from nonexistent post office boxes, and issuing promissory notes he had no intention of honoring.

FINRA barred Addington from acting as a broker and associating with firms selling securities in March 2011 after an investigation into allegations that he misappropriated client funds. The Louisiana Department of Insurance revoked Addington’s insurance provider license in June 2015.

