Louisiana losing battle to keep roads open, replenishing salt supply

Despite pretreating roadways ahead of Tuesday’s freezing wintry mix, the accumulation of ice, sleet and snow proved to be too much for Louisiana, which shuttered significant portions of major interstates after they iced over and became unsafe for motorists.

Large swaths of Interstates 10, 12 and 110 in Baton Rouge—as well as major roads in Lake Charles, Shreveport, and north of Opelousas—were still shut to motorists as of 3 p.m. Neither the governor’s office nor the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has said when the interstates and highways would re-open.

“During a large freeze event like this, the goal of DOTD is to keep a major thoroughfare open for those who have to travel,” says Shauna Sanford, a spokeswoman for Gov. John Bel Edwards. “They were able to keep the US 190 bridge open, largely due to continued salting.”

Emergency crews worked through the night, she adds, to keep the Sunshine Bridge open. US 190 and US 61 are routes the state focused on because those roadways don’t have the elevated road miles like I-10 and 110. Moreover, both have smaller surface areas, increasing the probability of success, Sanford says.

DOTD began salting and pretreating roads in north Louisiana Monday evening and in south Louisiana on Tuesday morning with more than 1.5 million pounds of salt, Sanford says. The department is in the process of replenishing its salt supply and will continue treating the roads until no longer needed.

DOTD is also using extra crews to keep the Plaquemine Ferry running all night, she says.

Louisianans woke this morning to black ice and snow, advised to stay off the roads unless absolutely. Edwards has issued a state of emergency. Major interstate closures include I-10 from Interstate 49 to Slidell, I-12 from Baton Rouge to Covington and I-110 in Baton Rouge.

The temperatures are expected to fall into the 20s tonight before rising into the mid-40s on Thursday.

