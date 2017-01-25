Louisiana loses roughly 4,600 jobs in 2016

Louisiana lost about 4,600 jobs in 2016, making it one of nine states to register a decline or no change in job growth for the year, according to an analysis of state-level job estimates from the U.S. Department of Labor by Governing magazine.

The state, which has been hard hit by job losses in the oil and gas sector, had a year-over-year drop in total employment of 0.2% and a decline in private sector employment of 0.1%.

Louisiana had approximately 1.98 million jobs for the 12 months ending Dec. 31, 2015, and approximately 1.97 million for the year ending Dec. 31, 2016.

The Baton Rouge metro area is one of the bright spots for the state in terms of job growth in 2016, posting a 9,000-job gain over the year.

The U.S. Department of Labor released the state-level job estimates on Tuesday. The data provides an updated snapshot of state economies. Other states to register negative gains in employment include Wyoming, North Dakota, Alaska, Kansas, Mississippi and Oklahoma. Connecticut and Maine were relatively flat.

Annual averages of states resulted in similar results, Governing reports.

“While most state economies continued to grow in 2016, two-thirds of them did so at a slower pace than in 2015,” the magazine writes. “When annual average growth rates are compared with 2014-2015 figures, North Dakota, Oklahoma and Wyoming experienced the largest percentage-point rate reductions. Meanwhile, growth accelerated in Michigan, South Dakota and a few other states.”

When comparing annual averages, Louisiana saw a decline of negative 0.7% between 2015 and 2016.

Read the full analysis.