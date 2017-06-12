Louisiana Legislature likely to keep one-cent sales tax hike, Dardenne says

Louisiana is almost certain to retain its distinction of having the nation’s highest sales tax rate as Commission of Administration Jay Dardenne said state legislators are likely to renew a temporary one-cent sales tax.

“Now the one-cent sales tax seems like the only thing that might get passed” to avert a more than $1 billion “fiscal cliff” when the additional penny in sales tax expires next year, Dardenne told the Press Club of Baton Rouge.

Lawmakers last year passed the temporary tax increase to avoid a more than $1 billion budget shortfall at the time. They promised to take a hard look at the tax code so when they came to Baton Rouge this year they could institute large-scale reforms to a code most agree is deeply flawed.

Instead, the regular legislative session ended last week in a meltdown on multiple fronts. Not only were tax reform measures—recommended by a task force composed of business, government and tax leaders—killed, but the Legislature even failed to pass its yearly operating budget. It was the first time since 2000—when Dardenne was chair of the state Senate Finance Committee—the Legislature failed to pass a budget.

Edwards called the Legislature back into a special session almost immediately after the regular session convened last Thursday, but lawmakers adjourned for the weekend before returning to work Monday.

Dardenne, a Republican who serves as Gov. John Bel Edwards’ chief budget architect, said he thinks the Legislature will agree on a spending plan in the next week.

“Legislators don’t want to be here next week,” he said. “They don’t want to face the unprecedented reality of facing July 1 and not having a budget.”

Lawmakers have for months floated the possibility of renewing the sales tax hike, an option nearly all consider another punt in a long line of temporary fixes to the budget. Dardenne said the governor is still against the idea.

“By the same token,” Dardenne said. “We obviously recognize that the state cannot suffer a (billion dollar) deficit in the budget.”

He said the governor is sticking by most of the tax changes he originally called for, but conceded the commercial activity tax, a controversial brand of business tax Edwards briefly pushed at the beginning of this year’s session, had problems.

Dardenne acknowledged the CAT tax was “hastily put together.” Several business groups, think tanks and tax experts opposed the idea.

“It fell on its face legislatively and it did have some problems with it,” Dardenne said.

That proposal died without a vote in a House committee during the regular session, much to the delight of business groups that lobbied against it.

—Sam Karlin