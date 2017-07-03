Louisiana latest state to deny voter info to Trump fraud panel

Secretary of State Tom Schedler is refusing to hand over Louisiana voter information to a Trump administration voter fraud panel.

Schedler, a Republican from a state Trump easily carried in last year’s election, joins a growing chorus of state officials who have rejected the request, which is asking for such details as mothers’ maiden names, partial Social Security numbers and birth dates of registered voters.

Kris Kobach, Kansas secretary of state and vice chair of the Presidential Commission on Election Integrity, sent Schedler a letter last week asking for the information—if publicly available. Kobach then announced he would not release some of the same information about voters in his state.

A spokesperson said this morning the secretary would not make a decision until after the July 4 holiday, but Schedler later changed his mind after receiving “lots of interest.”

“You’re not going to play politics with Louisiana’s voter data, and if you are, then you can purchase the limited public information available by law, to any candidate running for office. That’s it,” Schedler says in the statement.

Here’s the voter information Louisiana makes public: names, addresses, party affiliation and voter history—which does not include how a person voted.

Trump’s commission requested the same information from each state, but more than 20 state officials—Republicans and Democrats alike—have rejected the request. Mississippi Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann not only denied the request, but, according to The Clarion-Ledger, told those on the commission to “jump in the Gulf of Mexico.”

Schedler’s office says he also fought a 2011 attempt by the Justice Department, under the Obama administration, to obtain “private, personal information” on voters. The DOJ at the time requested Schedler turn over the state’s election database, the statement says.

“I denied the Obama Justice Department’s request, and I’m denying President Trump’s commission’s request because they are both politically motivated,” Schedler says. “The release of private information creates a tremendous breach of trust with voters who work hard to protect themselves against identity fraud … This Commission needs to understand clearly, disclosure of such sensitive information is more likely to diminish voter participation rather than foster it.”

—Sam Karlin