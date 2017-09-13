Louisiana House speaker hopes to have tax plan by January

With the ever-nearing expiration of more than $1 billion in temporary taxes, the leader of the Louisiana House says he expects lawmakers in his chamber to rally around tax ideas by January to close the shortfall.

House Speaker Taylor Barras struck an optimistic tone about the chances of reaching consensus in a majority-GOP chamber that has been reticent to support any taxes, saying he expects enough agreement to have a special session on taxes early in the new year.

He’s been visiting with House members around the state, to determine what tax proposals they would back. Individual groups of lawmakers also are meeting to discuss ideas, he said.

“I think people are a little more willing to generally understand because the deadline’s a little closer. They’re a little bit more engaged, and I’m encouraged by that,” Barras says.

If the Republican House speaker can build support around a slate of ideas, that could break a logjam between the chamber and Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards that has left the looming shortfall unresolved despite a year of debate about it.

The Associated Press has the full story.