Louisiana House backs tax record review of Medicaid patients

Louisiana’s legislative auditor would be able to use people’s state income tax returns to check Medicaid eligibility if senators agree to a proposal that won passage today from House lawmakers.

The measure from Rep. Tony Bacala, a Prairieville Republican, triggered strong feelings during House debate.

Supporters, largely Republican, tout the bill as a way to combat Medicaid fraud and make sure money is spent wisely in a program that makes up nearly half of Louisiana’s operating budget.

“If we can’t tell the taxpayers of this state that we have ensured the integrity of the tax dollars they send down … we just cannot in good conscience look them in the eye and say, ‘Give us more of your hard-earned dollars,’” Bacala said.

Democratic critics slammed the measure as targeting the poor. They questioned why, if the proposal was such a good idea, the auditor shouldn’t be able to see tax records for anyone who gets some form of state aid. And they suggested it’s an improper use of private tax data.

Rep. Gary Carter, a New Orleans Democrat, called the proposal “outrageous.”

“This legislation opens for examination by the government the tax records of working people,” he said.

A 59-30 House vote sent the measure to the Senate for debate.GOP lawmakers are pushing a package of anti-Medicaid fraud bills.

