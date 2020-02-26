Louisiana hopes to have lab test capability for coronavirus in coming weeks

While global stock prices continued to plunge today as the number of new coronavirus cases around the world continued to grow, Louisiana officials are closely monitoring the situation and preparing for what appears to be the inevitable spread of the disease.

So far, no cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Louisiana. But officials at the Louisiana Department of Health—the lead agency dealing with the potential threat at this point— is implementing the state’s pandemic plan for influenza, which has been developed over the past 15 years.

“We are preparing as if this is a potential pandemic of influenza,” LDH communications director Aly Neel says. “We have been preparing for this specifically but in many ways it operates like the influenza so we have an existing framework and plan and infrastructure that we can lean on. We are moving to the next stage of that preparedness plan.”

What that means specifically is that the state is stepping up communication and education efforts around non-pharmaceutical preventive measures such as the importance of proper handwashing and staying home from work or school in the event of an illness.

The state is also making sure health care providers are well versed in COVID-19 symptoms and are keeping a close eye out for potentially infected patients, though Louisiana is among 38 states that do not currently have the ability to test for the virus.

Neel says providers have been told at this point to send tests requiring analysis to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which does not yet have a backlog of samples to test.

Within the next few weeks, she says, Louisiana will have the capability to test its own samples, which are expected to grow.

Local hospitals, meanwhile, are taking their own precautionary measures. Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center officials have been meeting with medical staff and team members to review the hospital’s preparedness plans and ensure all needed supplies are stocked, according to Dr. Catherine O’Neal, OLOL’s medical director of infectious disease and associate chief medical officer.

At Baton Rouge General, preparations have focused on implementing protocols based on CDC guidelines for screening.

Business leaders are also closely watching developments. At this point they’re less concerned about the potential impact of the virus spreading to Louisiana than on disruptions to the global supply chain and the ability of major companies here to buy from and sell to China, says Michael Olivier, executive director of the Committee of 100, the state’s business roundtable.

When the group meets next week in Lafayette, Olivier expects the issue to be among the topics that will be discussed.

Closer to home, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome says city-parish officials are being “proactive and maintaining constant communication with area medical providers and state health officials ahead of any potential coronavirus cases in our community.”

The number of confirmed cases of the virus in the U.S. stands at 60.