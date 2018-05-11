Louisiana hopes to improve poor cancer outcomes with new initiative

Governor John Bel Edwards announced the start of a new statewide initiative called “Taking Aim Against Cancer in Louisiana,” this afternoon to drive improvements in cancer detection, care and treatment.

Louisiana is home to the fourth-worst outcomes in the US, and the new initiative is funded by a $500,000 grant from United Health Foundation to the Louisiana Cancer Research Center, according to a news release.

“From screening to accessing care and treatment, there are strategic efforts taking shape with partners across the state to improve quality of care, reduce costs, and increase survivorship,” says Edwards. “This effort, led by the Louisiana Department of Health, brings together our state’s leading cancer experts, which is important for patients, their families, and for our entire state.”

As part of the announcement, Edwards met with leaders from various sectors to discuss research on cancer in Louisiana and look at treatment, disparities, and outcomes for breast and colorectal cancer. Louisiana Department of Health Secretary Rebekah Gee says it was just the first of several meetings that will “allow leaders throughout the state to work to improve payment structures, establish agreed upon quality measures, and expand access to cancer care and clinical trials.”

