More Louisiana homeowners eligible for flood recovery aid

Louisiana’s flood recovery board has agreed to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ plan to widen eligibility for a homeowner aid program to include those whose flood insurance proceeds didn’t cover their rebuilding costs.

Grant amounts for some homeowners who already had been eligible for limited rebuilding aid also will be boosted, under program changes backed today by the Restore Louisiana Task Force.

Higher award amounts will require federal approval.

The $1.3 billion homeowner aid program was created with federal recovery dollars to help those with damage from the March and August 2016 floods.

Of those with flood insurance, only a limited number of elderly and disabled, low- to moderate-income homeowners had been eligible for the program. But the state determined it can broaden eligibility based on applications received so far.