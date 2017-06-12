Louisiana, other Gulf states to discuss federal red snapper deal

Government officials across the Gulf South—seeking a balance between protecting the Gulf of Mexico’s red snapper population and the desires of fishermen—are considering a proposed compromise on a contentious three-day federal red snapper season for recreational anglers.

The U.S. Commerce Department, according to The Associated Press, is proposing a weekends-only federal season could open as early as June 17 if Gulf states are willing to close state waters to recreational redfish anglers on weekdays at least through Sept. 4. If recreational anglers haven’t reached their 3 million-pound quota by then, states could reopen their waters for a fall season.

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission meets today to consider the proposal. Texas is holding three public hearings tonight along the coast and a webinar Tuesday. Alabama officials, meanwhile, asked for public comment in a Facebook posting Friday, the same day that Florida’s Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission held a conference call to gauge public comment.

Mississippi, like Louisiana, sent surveys to people who have participated in red snapper landing counts, says Paul Mickle, chief scientific officer at the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources. He says more than 500 people have responded so far to Mississippi’s survey.

The Commerce Department made the proposal after talks with state congressional delegations, Jack Montoucet, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, says. The proposal apparently came from outside the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which set the three-day season held earlier this month.

Red snapper numbers have rebounded over the last nine years, largely due to setting a hard quota for each commercial fishing boat each season.

The Associated Press has the full story.