Louisiana governor creates cybersecurity panel

Gov. John Bel Edwards has created a new panel to study the state’s cybersecurity capabilities and recommend best practices for governments and businesses.

The Louisiana Cybersecurity Commission will include up to 15 members who will be tasked with sending reports to the governor and Legislature.

The commission will work to mitigate the state’s cyber risk, promote legislation and regulations, grow the state’s cybersecurity workforce and facilitate economic development by making the state safer for cybersecurity, Edwards’ office says.

“I have established the Louisiana Cybersecurity Commission because we must continue our commitment to establishing cybersecurity capabilities and resources in order to adequately maintain the stability of public services while ensuring proper privacy and protection for the data that is entrusted to the State of Louisiana by our citizens,” Edwards says in a statement.

The goals of the commission include: Identifying, prioritizing and mitigating Louisiana’s cyber risk; promoting cybersecurity awareness and recommending best practices for the security of all of Louisiana’s cyber ecosystem; promoting actions, including legislative, administrative, and regulatory, where appropriate, to enhance cybersecurity in Louisiana; and growing Louisiana’s cybersecurity workforce and educate the public/private sectors about cybersecurity, among others.