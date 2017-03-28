Louisiana GOP director lands job with Trump administration

Jason Doré is leaving the Republican Party of Louisiana to take a job with President Donald Trump’s administration, effective Friday.

Doré, who has been executive director of the state Republican party for the past six years, will be relocating to Washington, D.C., with his family. A press release from the party does not specify what kind of job he’s taking on the Trump team, only saying he will “serve as an official in the administration.”

Bo Staples, political director of the party, will take over as interim executive director until a new leader is identified.

In his time leading the state party, Doré is credited with breaking fundraising records, raising more than $11 million for Republican candidates since 2011. He also oversaw record registration of Republicans in the state, with more than 140,000 registered over the past six years.

The Republican Party of Louisiana says the number of elected Republican officials in the state has increased by 40% under Doré’s leadership, which gave the GOP majorities in both chambers of the state Legislature for the first time since Reconstruction. Eight of the nine current statewide elected officials are Republicans.

A Lafayette native, Doré is a graduate of the LSU Manship School of Mass Communication and the LSU Paul M. Hebert Law Center. He began his career in politics at the age of seven, knocking doors for former President George H. W. Bush with his mother, Cindy.