Louisiana getting $61 million for transportation projects

The state is on tap to get $61 million in federal funding for highway projects, Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration announced today.

The money will go to more than two dozen projects for pavement and overlay, congestion mitigation and safety, and bridge replacement and repair.

The list includes two projects in East Baton Rouge Parish: the replacement of the “Tucker, Dyer and Denham Road” bridges; and leveling the Magnolia Bridge approaches in EBR and Livingston parishes, according to a release from the administration.

“We can certainly put this nearly $61 million to good use,” DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson says in a statement.

Wilson noted that the state is on track in the coming years to be unable to apply for certain funds that are redistributed by the federal government because the state does not have enough money.

The projects listed in the news release will be advanced in the next few months.

Read more.