Louisiana gets deals for holiday rides home

Louisianans who have too much to drink during the holidays can get discounted rides home from Lyft in a partnership with the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.



According to The News Star, The $5 discounts will be available in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe, New Orleans and Shreveport for those who use the code “RIDESMARTLA” in the Lyft app.



Louisiana is one of five states that secured funding through Lyft and the Governors Highway Safety Association to offer the discount from the ride-sharing company.



The $5 discounts are available from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. through New Year’s Day. About 40% of fatal crashes are alcohol-related, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Last year, 15 people were killed on Louisiana roads during the holiday period and nine of those involved an impaired driver.



Read the full story.