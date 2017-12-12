Louisiana gets D grade for teaching personal finance to high school students

Louisiana is lagging when it comes to teaching personal finance to high school students, according to a new report card on the efforts of states to improve financial literacy among teenagers.

The state earned a D grade in the latest “Report Card on State Efforts to Improve Financial Literacy in High Schools,” down from a B when the report was last released in 2015. The report card is prepared by the Champlain College’s Center for Financial Literacy, which grades all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Louisiana saw its grade drop largely due to its decision to drop a statewide requirement that all students be taught personal finance, the center says.

“Louisiana is the only state since the Great Recession and financial crisis to materially reduce personal finance education standards in high school,” John Pelletier, Champlain College Center for Financial Literacy director, says in a statement. “In the past, all students were required to take a half-year civics course that included an estimated 7.5 hours of personal finance instruction. Now the state requires that personal finance be offered as part of another existing course of study.”

The state grades in the report are also based on a review of financial literacy legislation summaries maintained by the National Conference of State Legislatures for the last eight years.

Nationwide, just three other states received a D grade: Montana, Vermont and Wyoming. Only five states earned an A, while 10 states and the District of Columbia earned an F.

Access the full report.

—Alexandria Burris