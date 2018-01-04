Louisiana Furniture Gallery buys Stoma’s Furniture & Interiors for $2.6M

Louisiana Furniture Gallery of Lafayette has purchased Stoma’s Furniture & Interiors of Baton Rouge for $2.6 million.

Owner Simon Eid bought the store on Perkins Road near Siegen Lane through a limited liability company called 3B Holdings.

Louisiana Furniture Gallery-Lafayette initially purchased Stoma’s Lafayette store from the Stoma family 13 years ago, Eid says.

The Stoma family announced on Facebook in November that they would close the Baton Rouge store after more than 20 years and liquidate all of its assets, attributing the decision to new opportunities that opened closer to their hometown of Lafayette.

The Baton Rouge store will be remodeled at the conclusion of Stoma’s ongoing liquidation sale, Eid says. Lafayette Furniture Gallery plans to retain all employees.

—Alexandria Burris