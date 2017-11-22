Louisiana encouraging residents to join Small Business Saturday movement

If you haven’t finished your Christmas shopping on Black Friday—or are just starting, Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office is encouraging those looking to spend to do so at local businesses in observance of Small Business Saturday, a national movement taking place each year after Thanksgiving.

In its eighth year, the day was created by American Express to galvanize consumers to shop local during the holiday season. Coincidentally, Small Business Saturday is sandwiched between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and they do so much to showcase the skills, talent and culture that can only be found in Louisiana,” Edwards says in statement. “It is important that we acknowledge the tremendous contributions our small businesses owners and their staffs make throughout the year.”

Louisiana, where small businesses account for 97% of employers, is joining the movement by encouraging customers to shop local—especially for large purchases. Residents also can participate in Small Business Saturday events.

The Central Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Running of the Elves 5K to help kick off the day. Registration begins at 7 a.m. with the race to follow at 8 a.m. at City Hall on Hooper Road, near the Southern Charm Marketplace.

Participants will fill up on pancakes after they race and can enter to win $1,500 to spend at local businesses. LSU and Southern University fans also are encouraged to buy tailgating goods from local businesses.