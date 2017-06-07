Louisiana congressman turns controversial comments on ‘Islamic horror’ into fundraising pitch

Clay Higgins, the Louisiana congressman who is taking heat from some over a controversial Facebook post about “Islamic horror,” says he’s being targeted by the “leftist media” and is asking supporters to give him donations to “fight back against their lies and dangerous agenda.”

“Hunt them, identify them, and kill them. Kill them all. For the sake of all that is good and righteous. Kill them all,” the Republican congressman wrote of “radicalized Islamic terrorists” in a Facebook post that went viral on Sunday, drawing national media attention and quick condemnation from many Democrats.

In a fundraising email sent yesterday evening, Higgins reiterates his original statement in the subject line—“Kill them all (please read)”—and asks for “a $100, $75, $50, $35 or $20 emergency contribution.”

“Thank you in advance for any help you can provide. The fate of the free world will be determined by the courageous, not by the intimidated,” his email concludes.

Higgins, who was elected last year, represents Louisiana’s 3rd Congressional District, which covers a stretch of south Louisiana from Lafayette to Lake Charles.

“You and I know the truth doesn’t matter to ultra-liberal media outlets like CNN, MSNBC, or Mother Jones one bit,” he says in the email. “They will do anything to tear down conservative patriots who stand up for America, our principles, and the survival of our culture.”

Higgins added that “all of Christendom” is at war with “Islamic horror” in the email.

“The citizens of the 3rd District knew what he was getting when they elected Clay Higgins,” says Pearson Cross, associate professor of political science at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette. “He was known for inflammatory rhetoric. This is inflammatory rhetoric.”

Higgins first came into the public eye through weekly videos where he performed a tough-talking cop routine as spokesman for the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. The “crime stoppers” videos earned him the nickname of “Cajun John Wayne” and propelled him to the congressional run, where he beat out Scott Angelle for the seat left vacant by Charles Boustany, who left to run for U.S. Senate.

The comments are out of the norm for a 3rd District representative, Cross says. But in doubling down on his controversial position, he adds, Higgins appears to be taking a page from the playbook of President Donald Trump, who has changed the way some politicians view social media.

Such rhetoric is not new to American politics, Cross adds. Emotionally charged issues like segregation and anti-communism have evoked similarly incendiary comments in the past. Higgins appears to be playing on his “gun-slinging cowboy” caricature, Cross says, hoping to raise money in the process.

The fundraising effort suggests that while his comments drew hefty criticism, at least some people in his district are supportive of the post, says Baton Rouge political consultant Roy Fletcher.

“That was an expression of real anger. And if he’s raising money off it, what does that tell you? That means that there are people out there agree with him,” Fletcher says, adding that “somebody has to be the voice of exaggeration” in the current political and media climate.

—Sam Karlin