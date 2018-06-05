Louisiana budget special session collapses without tax deal

Louisiana lawmakers failed to reach a tax deal by Monday’s midnight deadline, cratering their second special session this year without agreement and passing a budget that would force deep cuts across state government next month.



Gov. John Bel Edwards says he’ll call another special session to try to avoid steep slashing across the TOPS tuition program, college campuses, the child-welfare agency and public safety programs. He didn’t say when the session would start, but says it will end before the new budget year begins.



“We’ve just got a little more work to do. It’s going to take a little more time,” Edwards said following the session’s end.



In the session’s final hour, Rep. Walt Leger, the House’s top-ranking Democrat, pleaded with his colleagues to approve a sales tax bill backed by the Senate to raise about $500 million. House Speaker Taylor Barras and House GOP leader Lance Harris opposed the measure, which raised more money than they supported, and the bill fell six votes short of the 70 needed to pass.



Harris’ smaller sales tax bill to raise $400 million only got 38 votes a short time later.



When Republican Rep. Julie Stokes sought to bring Leger’s bill back for a second consideration in the session’s final minute, Barras and Harris helped block the vote and let the clock run out, even as Leger shouted: “Vote for the bill. Avoid the special session!”



Edwards had wanted lawmakers to replace $648 million in temporary taxes expiring July 1. But the governor couldn’t win support for the full amount in the Republican-led Legislature, and backed the Senate proposal in the session’s final days. Edwards placed blame for the session’s failure squarely on the House Republican leadership.

