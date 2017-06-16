Louisiana adds 6,300 nonfarm jobs

Employment grew in Louisiana as the number nonfarm jobs climbed to approximately 1.99 million for the 12-months period ending in May, according to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The state lost jobs in manufacturing, transportation and trade, information, government, mining, and leisure and hospitality. The losses, however, were offset by year-over-year gains in other industries, especially the construction sector (12,100) as well as professional and business services (1,300), and health and education (6,500).

Unemployment for the month fell to 5.7% from 5.9% one year ago. The figures are based on not seasonally adjusted data.

See the full report.