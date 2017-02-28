Longtime manager of The Keeping Room takes over as new owner

The Keeping Room, a design and printing boutique located next to Trader Joe’s in the Acadian Village Shopping Center, in under new ownership.

Longtime owner Amanda Alexander sold the store to Andi Berthelot, who has been working for Alexander as a manager. Berthelot declined to say how much she paid for the business. The transaction finalized a week ago.

“I have been there for almost eight years,” Berthelot says. “It’s part of my family.”

Alexander recently decided to retire, and Berthelot saw a good opportunity with the store. She has no immediate plans for any major changes, but envisions some sort of expansion in the coming years.

In the meantime, Berthelot hopes to ramp up social media and advertising presence for the store. The business offers craft stationery, monogramming, wrapping and other wedding and party services.

The Keeping Room occupies a small brick storefront between Edit, an upscale women’s boutique, and Trader Joe’s in the shopping center at the intersection of South Acadian Thruway and Perkins Road.

The 76,600-square-foot center—which opened in 2013 and is also home to Petco, La Divina Cafe, Tiger People Clothiers, among others—and will soon welcome The Ruby Slipper Café. The New Orleans-based restaurant will take the place of Pei Wei, which closed its doors last year.

—Sam Karlin