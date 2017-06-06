Longtime Brusly restaurateur opening Baton Rouge soul food spot on Siegen

A new soul food restaurant called Famous K & C Restaurant and Bar is set to open on Siegen Lane by August.

Cleveland Clayton, whose family has run Brown’s Cafe in Brusly for decades, says he is bringing his family’s recipes for fried chicken, fish, shrimp, jambalaya and potato salad to Baton Rouge. Renovations are underway on the building at 6031 Siegen Lane near the intersection of Cloverland Drive, and will be complete within 30 to 45 days, Clayton says.

“When people came in and started telling me my chicken was better than Church’s, better than Popeyes, it was time for me to go on another journey,” Clayton says. “I think the business is overdue for spreading its wings.”

Clayton is partnering with Karen Banks, who frequented Brown’s Cafe for years before deciding to get involved with a Baton Rouge venture.

Banks, who has a background in catering, also hopes to offer several healthier options like grilled fish and shrimp as well as salads and chicken boudin. She says the restaurant will also serve dishes like homemade macaroni and cheese, red beans and white beans.

“The restaurant he’s bringing to Baton Rouge is a long time coming,” Banks says. “His family has had that restaurant in Brusly for about 70 years. It’s really a dream come true.”

Clayton says he hopes to expand the menu to offer more than the fried foods at Brown’s Cafe, adding he’s aiming to have a different special every day. Famous K & C will also open up at 5:30 a.m. for breakfast—Clayton has a recipe for “skinny cakes,” a spinoff of pancakes—and will close between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m.

The 3,100-square-foot location will also feature a stage, full bar and space for private meetings and events.

“The taste and authenticity of the food is different,” Banks says.

—Sam Karlin